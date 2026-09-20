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Wasim Akram questions Babar Azam's decision to accept Test captaincy

Former skipper mocks Babar over his claim of being unaware of major Test team changes

By
Sports Desk
|

Published September 20, 2026

Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram (right) interacts with captain Babar Azam during the rain break in their ACC Mens Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 10, 2023. — AFP
Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram (right) interacts with captain Babar Azam during the rain break in their ACC Men's Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 10, 2023. — AFP

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram said that Babar Azam should have remained a player rather than taking over the Test captaincy.

Akram made the comments while speaking alongside former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis at a charity fundraising event in Manchester.

"I do not want to blame anyone, and I could be wrong as well," Akram said. "But in my opinion, Babar should not have taken the captaincy. All of this was unnecessary."

Akram was referring to the events surrounding Pakistan’s Test tour of England, where the team underwent a major overhaul following defeats in the first two Tests.

During the toss ahead of the third Test in Birmingham, Babar was asked about the decision to send seven players home and make changes to the coaching staff. The captain replied that he was unaware of the changes.

Recalling the moment, Akram sarcastically questioned Babar’s role as captain if he was unaware of such major decisions.

“Babar Azam said he did not know. If you don’t know, then what were you doing here? Were you here to sell chickpeas?” Akram said sarcastically.

“As a player or as a person, I believe that if your leader or captain does not stand by you, you cannot give 100%,” he added.

Akram suggested that Babar should have stepped away from the captaincy after the second Test and continued in the series as a player.

“My suggestion is that after the second Test, Babar should have said that he would play only as a player,” he added.

Babar was appointed Pakistan’s Test captain on July 5, replacing Shan Masood, ahead of the team’s tours of the West Indies and England. He had previously led Pakistan in Test cricket from 2020 to 2023, overseeing 20 matches, with 10 wins, six defeats and four draws.

Under his returning leadership, Pakistan drew their two-Test series in the West Indies 1-1 before suffering a 3-0 series defeat in England.

England won the opening Test at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs before securing a 194-run victory at Lord’s. Following the second defeat, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made sweeping changes, sending seven players home and reshaping the coaching set-up.

However, Pakistan were unable to prevent a series whitewash, as England won the third Test at Edgbaston by eight wickets to complete a 3-0 series victory.

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