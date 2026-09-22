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Pakistan to host several int'l hockey events in next six months, says PHF

China, Canada confirm Pakistan visits while European ready to follow, says PHF president

By
Sports Desk
|

Published September 22, 2026

An undated picture of the Pakistan hockey team participating in the FIH Pro Hockey League. — FIH
An undated picture of the Pakistan hockey team participating in the FIH Pro Hockey League. — FIH

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani has announced that Pakistan will host a series of international hockey events over the next six months, with multiple foreign teams expected to tour the country.

Speaking to Geo News, Mohyuddin Wani said that following Korea's visit, the Chinese hockey team is scheduled to tour Pakistan in November 2026.

He added that Canada will also visit Pakistan after the Chinese team's tour, while three European teams are also ready to visit the country.

The PHF president said the arrival of international teams would help promote and revive hockey activities in Pakistan.

Mohyuddin Wani further revealed that Pakistan is planning to host an international hockey event featuring 10 countries in December next year.

He also said a hockey league is planned to be held in Pakistan next year as part of efforts to further develop the sport domestically.

Speaking about the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, Mohyuddin Wani said the authority to shift the tournament to a neutral venue rests with the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF).

He said the PHF had already requested the AHF to move the tournament from India to a neutral venue. However, the continental governing body has yet to provide Pakistan with a decision on the request.

“We understand the rules and regulations that have to be followed in this matter, but we have made our position clear,” Mohyuddin Wani said.

The PHF president stressed that Pakistan's national honour and dignity remain the federation's top priority while dealing with international hockey matters.

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