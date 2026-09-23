Pakistan coach Hesson eyes up India clash at Asian Games

Pakistan coach Mike Hesson during practice session. — Reuters

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson admitted Wednesday that his team has some catching up to do if they are to challenge arch-rivals India at the Asian Games.

India's men have won back-to-back World Cups and are also defending champions at the Asian Games.

Since Hesson took over in May last year Pakistan lost to India three times in the Asia Cup 2025 and once in this year's Twenty20 World Cup.

"India are the benchmark in terms of white ball cricket at the moment and our challenge is to catch up to that," said Hesson in Karachi ahead of the team's departure.

The men's cricket at the Asian Games in Japan starts on Thursday.

Pakistan and India have never met at the Games but are likely to face off in the semi-finals on October 1 in Nagoya.

"We are certainly preparing as best we can and if we get an opportunity to play (India) we will certainly put them under pressure like we did in the final of the Asia Cup," Hesson said of last year's final in Dubai.

Pakistan will first meet the winners of Pool B — comprising Hong Kong, Oman and Malaysia — in the quarter-final on September 28.

Hesson said Pakistan need to start well.

"There is a lot of cricket to be played between now and being able to play in the semi-final for both sides (Pakistan and India), so we are not getting too far ahead of ourselves," Hesson said.

Pakistan have never won a medal in the Asian Games cricket, losing the bronze medal match in 2010 and 2023 while they did not compete in 2014.

While India has sent a full-strength team for the Asian Games, Pakistan's side is a combination of youth and experience, captained by opener Sahibzada Farhan.

'Asian Games offer Farhan chance to gain captaincy experience'

Hesson believes the upcoming Asian Games will give Sahibzada Farhan a chance to strengthen his leadership credentials.

Hesson said the players had been given extensive practice to prepare them for different pitches and playing conditions during the tournament.

"The players have been given extensive practice over the past three days to prepare them for different pitches and conditions," Hesson said during a media talk in Karachi.

The head coach also clarified that fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani was not included in the 30-member preliminary squad selected five months ago for the Asian Games, with the current squad chosen from the same list in accordance with Olympic regulations.

Hesson believes the Asian Games will also give emerging players an important opportunity to showcase their talent.

"The Asian Games provide an excellent platform for new and talented players to showcase their abilities," he said.

He specifically highlighted Farhan's leadership role, saying the tournament would be an important learning experience for the Pakistan opener.

"For Sahibzada Farhan, the Asian Games are an excellent opportunity to gain captaincy experience," Hesson said.

However, Hesson made it clear that Farhan's role at the Asian Games would not determine Pakistan's long-term captaincy plans.

"The decision regarding future captaincy will be taken by the selection committee and the PCB chairman," he said.