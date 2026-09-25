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Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye hold urgent military chiefs' meeting amid Houthi attacks

CDF Munir, Turkish Chief of General Staff General Bayraktaroglu, Saudi Chief of General Staff General Al-Ruwaili attend meeting

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Published September 25, 2026

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir, Saudi Chief of General Staff General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili and Turkish Chief of General Staff General Selçuk Bayraktaroglu pose for a picture at the meeting on September 25, 2026. — X@TSKGnkur
Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir, Saudi Chief of General Staff General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili and Turkish Chief of General Staff General Selçuk Bayraktaroglu pose for a picture at the meeting on September 25, 2026. — X@TSKGnkur
  • Houthis ramp up attacks on the world's top crude exporter.
  • Turkish armed forces post update regarding meeting on X.
  • Houthi strikes disrupt oil flows from largest energy exporter.

The military chiefs of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye on Friday attended an urgent meeting to discuss ways to support Saudi Arabia under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement (MJDA) as Yemen's Houthis ramp up attacks on the world's top crude exporter.

The Turkish armed forces posted the update regarding the meeting on its official X account. 

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir, Turkish Chief of General Staff General Selçuk Bayraktaroglu and Saudi Chief of General Staff General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili were seen in the pictures taken at the meeting.

The meeting comes amid Houthi strikes on the Yemeni government and repeated strikes inside Saudi territory, disrupting oil flows from the world's largest energy exporter, as part of a wider Middle East war that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February.

The group said they had fired dozens of missiles and drones at Saudi targets on Thursday, while authorities in Saudi Arabia said they had intercepted six ballistic missiles fired by Houthi fighters.

Saudi Arabia earlier had issued emergency alerts for areas including Makkah, Jeddah and Yanbu, the main Saudi Red Sea oil port.

The Saudi foreign ministry also said that the three allies condemned the attacks targeting Makkah and other civilian sites, while affirming Saudi Arabia's right to defend itself.

Saudi grand mufti urges unity among troops

Meanwhile, Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan Al-Fawzan called on Saudi and allied forces to maintain unity while confronting Houthi attacks.

He advised personnel to exercise patience, steadfastness and perseverance in carrying out their mission.

Sheikh Saleh instructed Saudi troops and allied forces deployed on the front to remain united in confronting attacks by the Houthi group.

Sheikh Saleh condemned the group's actions, describing the Houthis as a threat to Saudi Arabia's peace and stability.

He also emphasised the importance of the responsibility being undertaken by the forces in defending the country and its people.

The grand mufti further urged personnel to remain steadfast while carrying out their duties

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