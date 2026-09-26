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Pakistan to face Hong Kong in Asian Games 2026 quarter-final

Green Shirts earn direct qualification into quarter-finals alongside arch-rivals India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

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Web Desk
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Published September 26, 2026

Pakistan squad poses for a group picture at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on September 24, 2026. — PCB
Pakistan squad poses for a group picture at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on September 24, 2026. — PCB

Pakistan will take on Hong Kong, China, in the quarter-final of the men’s cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games, with the match scheduled to be played at Korogi Sports Park on Monday.

The matchup was confirmed after Hong Kong finished second in the Group B standings with two points in two matches ahead of bottom-placed Oman, whose last league-stage fixture against leaders Malaysia was abandoned without a ball bowled at the aforementioned venue earlier today.

Pakistan, on the other hand, earned direct qualification into the quarter-finals alongside arch-rivals India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on the virtue of the rankings.

Meanwhile, Malaysia, who topped the Group B with three points, will face Bangladesh in the fourth quarter-final scheduled to be played at the same venue on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier today, the morning fixture between Nepal and host nation Japan also ended in a no result.

Although Nepal got off to a flamboyant start to the fixture as they had raised 149/4 in 15 overs after being put into bat first, the abandonment helped them finish atop of the Group A standings, while drawing curtains on Japan's hopes as they finished last with just one point.

Nepal, who outclassed Afghanistan in their previous fixture, will take on Sri Lanka in the third quarter-final, scheduled to be played on Tuesday morning.

Whereas, Afghanistan, who finished second with two points, will face India in the second quarter-final, slated to be played on Monday afternoon.

The respective winners of the four quarter-finals will advance into the semi-finals, both of which will be played on October 1, with the third-place playoff and the gold-medal match set to be held on October 3.

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