Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer wins 19th international bout

Pakistan's boxing sensation Usman Wazeer (second left) celebrates after defeating Indonesia's boxer Ari Agustian (right) in his 19th international world ranking fight in Pattaya, Thailand. — Screengrab via Instagram/usmanwazeerofficial

Pakistan's boxing sensation Usman Wazeer extended his unbeaten professional record to 19-0 after defeating Indonesian boxer Ari Agustian in his 19th international world ranking fight in Thailand.

The bout was held at the FFC Arena in Pattaya and was broadcast on Geo Super.

Wazeer dedicated the victory to the martyrs of Pakistan, saying the win carried significance beyond the boxing ring.

In a post on Instagram, the boxer said he was proud to dedicate the victory to those who had sacrificed their lives while protecting the country.

"I fight for the green and white, and for the heroes who keep us safe," Wazeer wrote, while thanking his supporters for their continued backing.

The victory also saw Wazeer qualify for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Gold title fight.

Wazeer's unbeaten run

The latest victory builds on Wazeer's previous international performances, with the Pakistani boxer maintaining an unbeaten professional record throughout his career.

In his 18th professional bout, Wazeer faced India's Baljit Singh and stopped him in the first round. The victory took his record to 18-0 at the time.

The win over Singh was also Wazeer's third consecutive victory against an Indian opponent, adding another cross-border bout to his unbeaten run.