Pakistan reach Asian Games cricket semi-finals after rain washes out Hong Kong clash

An empty stadium after rain washed out the Asian Games men's cricket quarter-final between Pakistan and Hong Kong, China, in Nisshin, Japan, on September 28, 2026. —X/TheRealPCB

Rain abandons Pakistan-Hong Kong quarter-final without a toss.

Asian Games semi-final to be played on October 1 at same venue.

Sahibzada Farhan leads Pakistan’s 15-member Asian Games squad.

Pakistan advanced to the Asian Games men's cricket semi-finals on Monday after rain washed out their quarter-final against Hong Kong, China, in Nisshin, Japan.

The first quarter-final was abandoned without a toss after persistent rain prevented any play at Korogi Sports Park.

The abandonment of the fixture meant the Green Shirts, on the virtue of being the better-ranked side, advanced into the semi-finals, while it marked the end of Hong Kong's campaign at the Games.

Pakistan had entered the knockout stage directly alongside India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka by virtue of their rankings, while Hong Kong secured their quarter-final place after finishing second in Group B.

Hong Kong had two points from their group matches, while Malaysia topped the group with three points.

Their final group fixture against Oman was also abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Pakistan arrived in Japan after a four-day training camp in Karachi, where they worked on conditions expected at the Asian Games and practised different match scenarios.

Their training session in Nisshin on Sunday was also affected by overnight rain and a wet outfield.

Sahibzada Farhan is captaining a 15-member Pakistan squad that includes T20 internationals such as Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Haider Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jr. Mike Hesson is the team's head coach.

Pakistan's semi-final will be played on October 1, with the bronze-medal match and final scheduled for October 3.

Pakistan squad for Asian Games

Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan (wk)