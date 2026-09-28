Injured Buttler to miss England ODI series in Pakistan

England's Jos Buttler walks after losing his wicket against Sri Lanka in the second One Day International, Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain, September 24, 2026. — Reuters

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler will miss England's one-day international series in Pakistan after suffering a hamstring injury.

Buttler was forced to retire hurt during a one-day international against Sri Lanka at Headingley last week before returning to bat in pain later in the match.

The 36-year-old sat out England's 223-run win over Sri Lanka at the Oval on Sunday and will not be fit in time for the tri-series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in October.

Buttler this month became the first England batsman to score 10,000 runs in international white-ball cricket, including both 50-over ODIs and T20 matches.

"Jos won't be in Pakistan," said England limited-overs coach Brendon McCullum.

"We know he's an incredible athlete, we know he's supremely fit and an ultra-professional, so he'll do everything he can to get back as soon as possible but it's hard to judge how long that will be.

"It's disappointing not to have Jos but it will be good for us to see where we're at."

England are due to play two matches against Pakistan and two against Sri Lanka before a potential final appearance.

Buttler's injury is likely to give Jordan Cox another chance to impress as England's wicketkeeper-batsman.

Cox scored 76 from 52 balls against Sri Lanka at the Oval on his return to England's ODI side for the first time since 2024.