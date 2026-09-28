Schools in Riyadh return to in-person learning after 'temporary closure'

This photo shows a general view of a closed school in Riyadh on September 27, 2026. — AFP

Schools across the Saudi capital Riyadh returned to in-person classes on Monday, as officials remained silent about a decision a day earlier to close schools that appeared to be reversed only hours later.

There was no official reason given for the reversal to Sunday's announcement that schools would close for a week, but the moves came amid heightened tensions in the Gulf and frequent attacks aimed at Saudi Arabia by Iran-backed Houthi fighters in Yemen.

"Please be advised that pursuant to a ministry directive just received, all Riyadh campuses will be open for in-person learning tomorrow. We look forward to welcoming students back on campus," read one message sent to parents late Sunday night.

Parents in the Saudi capital told AFP the ordeal left them largely confused.

"Both announcements came late at night. It was very confusing for parents and kids. We weren't prepared for Monday and the kids slept late thinking school would be online," one parent in Riyadh told AFP on the condition of anonymity.

"What changed their minds so fast," asked another.

The announcement on Sunday came a day after the Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthis said it had intercepted drones and ballistic missiles targeting the kingdom.

The incidents were the latest in a series of escalating Houthi attacks since July, when renewed hostilities shattered a years-long truce and embroiled Yemen in the wider Middle East war.