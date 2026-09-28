Mosque demolition protests in India's Ujjain turn violent

Indian police seen baton charging on protesters amid Ujjain mosque demolition. NDTV

Protests over the removal of a portion of the Shahi Masjid in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain turned violent on Monday, with protesters throwing stones at police and security personnel responding with tear gas and a lathi charge during a road-widening project ahead of the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh.

According to The Hindu, tensions began on Sunday night and escalated on Monday morning. At least seven people were taken into custody, and five content creators were booked for allegedly spreading misinformation. Some police personnel suffered minor injuries.

A large crowd had gathered near the mosque on Sunday and stayed through the night. An understanding was reportedly reached around 4-5am following discussions with community representatives, but people gathered again later in the morning and some began pelting police with stones.

The road project covers a roughly 900-metre stretch between Kanthal Chauraha and Gopal Mandir, which is being widened to 15 metres. Around 11 feet of the mosque near Chhatri Chowk falls within the proposed alignment. Officials said the mosque committee had agreed to remove the affected portion itself following overnight talks.

Ujjain Collector Roshan Kumar Singh said rumours that the mosque was being forcibly demolished had triggered the disturbance. Police later cordoned off the area and restricted entry.

Muslim residents and mosque representatives had opposed the removal, with Imam Mohammad Ibrahim expressing concern that altering even part of the structure could affect the remaining building. Women protesting the demolition also blocked a road at Naka No 5. Crime Branch inspector Pushpa Panchal suffered a cut to her hand while police were moving the women away and received first aid.

Ujjain Qazi Khali Kurre Rehman appealed to community members to ignore rumours and stay away from the area, saying the mosque issue had been resolved overnight and the agreed work was being carried out.

The road-widening drive has also affected the Khade Hanuman temple and a portion of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s ancestral home, NDTV reported.

The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed two petitions challenging the proposed mosque removal on September 9. The court cited preparations for Simhastha, public safety, traffic management and the need to provide better facilities. A further challenge was listed for hearing on Monday.

Police said CCTV cameras and drones were being used to identify those involved in the violence and register FIRs against them.