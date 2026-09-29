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US, Iran return to indirect diplomacy as Trump rejects proposal but seeks more talks

Mediators seek to revive talks after seven months of war; discussions focus on amended version of Iran’s proposal

By
Reuters
|

Published September 29, 2026

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani (not pictured) in Rome, April 19, 2025. — Reuters
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani (not pictured) in Rome, April 19, 2025. — Reuters 

  • Talks will focus on amended version of Iran's latest proposal.
  • Iran foreign minister stayed in New York after UN General Assembly
  • Iran vows to reopen Hormuz after US ends blockade, strikes, ​unfreezes assets.

US and Iranian officials spoke separately with mediators on Monday as part ‌of a renewed effort to end seven months of war, according to officials of both countries.

Any further talks are expected to focus on an amended version of a seven-day proposal that Iran presented last week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, ​an official briefed on the negotiations told Reuters.

The war began in late February with US and Israeli ​attacks on Iran, killing thousands of people over seven months and shocking global markets ⁠as vital waterways for oil remained choked. 

The US and Iran have twice previously agreed to ceasefires in ​mediated peace talks, in April and June. Those agreements quickly unravelled.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who remained in New ​York after attending the General Assembly, said Iran expected to receive the US response to its latest ceasefire proposals and its conditions for restoring passage of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, according to state news agency IRNA.

"If the Americans claim ​they are seeking an agreement or a peaceful solution, we have presented that solution," Araghchi said.

US officials separately ​spoke with mediators on Monday, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House, without giving further details.

Trump signals further talks with Iran this week

Iran's seven-day plan envisages an end to all hostilities in Iran and Lebanon, the unfreezing of billions of dollars' worth of Iranian assets, an end to sanctions on Iranian oil and the lifting of the US blockade on Iranian ports.

Iran would then allow the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for ​oil tankers, and the two ​sides would also resume ⁠talks on Iran's nuclear program and Trump's wish to seize or eliminate its highly enriched uranium.

Trump said on Saturday he had rejected Iran's proposal, saying Iran wanted a swift ​agreement because of the crippling economic pressure it is under. However, he also told ​Axios on ⁠Sunday that he expected US negotiators to engage in further talks this week.

Araghchi said on Sunday that mediators had not formally conveyed a US rejection, and that Iran was awaiting Washington's definitive position before deciding its next steps.

"Our conditions are ⁠clear, and ​any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on ​these conditions being met," he said on Sunday, adding that only a negotiated solution could resolve the impasse.

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