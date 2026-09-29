Ali, Samad lead stirring fightback as Pakistan clinch first point at Fifa Asean Cup

Players in action during Fifa Asean Cup match between Pakistan and Philippines at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung on September 29, 2026. — PFF

BANDUNG: Ali Akbar Khan scored his first international goal to spark a stirring fightback as Pakistan came from two goals down in the first half to hold the Philippines to a 2-2 draw in the Fifa Asean Cup on Tuesday, with Abdul Samad Arshad getting the leveller.

Nolberto Solano’s men had suffered a 4-0 reverse in their Division I Group B opener against Thailand but they showed incredible powers of recovery in a gritty performance as they got their first goals and the first point in their first-ever appearance in a Fifa competition.

Pakistan, ranked 198th, were put under pressure early on by the 136th-ranked Philippines, with the defence having to deal with a barrage of crosses.

Mohibullah Afridi put his body on the line to put a low cross behind for a corner while goalkeeper Yousuf Butt denied Andre Leipold one-on-one.

Philippines eventually got on the scoresheet with a scrappy goal in the 24th minute. Mohibullah, on the line, turned a header onto the bar but Sandro Reyes was the quickest to react to the rebound and bundled it in.

Pakistan had their first effort on goal minutes later; Ali Akbar broke through the Philippines defence only to see his effort saved by a diving Kevin Ray Mendoza.

It was a chance missed, and two minutes past the half-hour mark, Philippines made it 2-0. A handball by Mohammad Fazal inside the box led to a penalty being awarded, and Bjorn Kristensen sent Yousuf the wrong way with a spot-kick.

Philippines continued to attack with centre-back Haris Zeb blocking a diving header, and Yousuf was called into action minutes later. In the closing moments of the first half, Pakistan went forward on a counterattack, but midfielder Alamgir Ghazi shot high from distance.

Head coach Nolberto Solano made two changes at halftime, with Ali Agha and Hayyan Khattak coming on for Alamgir and Umar Nawaz, and Pakistan pulled one back two minutes into the second half.

Ali Akbar was found on the left by skipper Abdullah Iqbal, and after weaving past a defender, he scored with a shot between Mendoza’s legs.

Moments later, Pakistan went up again with Hayyan eventually shooting wide. On the hour mark, Pakistan breached the Philippines’ defensive line, but Hayyan’s cutback couldn’t reach Ali Akbar.

It was soon 2-2. Abdul Samad Arshad won the ball on the right and drove into the box before cutting to his left and shooting past a helpless Mendoza for his second international goal.

Solano handed left-back Abdul Rehman and Abdul Samad Khan their international debuts when he brought them on in place of Fazal and Ali Uzair, with Pakistan continuing in the same attacking vein.

At the other end, the team effort continued with Mohibullah blocking a shot from point blank on a Philippines counter.

With a number of Pakistan fans in the stands cheering them on, Pakistan pressed for a winner, but the Philippines held on.