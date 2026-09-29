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IIOJK Assembly backs return to statehood

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah says statehood was territory's "right"

By
AFP
|

Published September 29, 2026

Security personnel stand guard at a roadblock in Jammu on August 7, 2019. — AFP/File
Security personnel stand guard at a roadblock in Jammu on August 7, 2019. — AFP/File

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) regional assembly endorsed the restoration of federal statehood on Monday, a non-binding resolution that politicians from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party condemned as "anti-national".

It is the latest twist in the long-running contentious debate about rule in the occupied territory of around 13 million people, ever since Modi's Hindu nationalist government revoked IIOJK's autonomy in 2019.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who introduced the resolution, said that statehood was the territory's "right".

Members of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party staged a walkout before the vote, with many of them calling the resolution "unconstitutional" and "anti-national".

It calls upon the government in New Delhi, which has repeatedly promised restoration of statehood at an "appropriate time", to ensure "the immediate and urgent restoration of full (federal) statehood to Jammu and Kashmir".

The text also referred to resolutions demanding federal autonomy, passed in 2000 and 2024. None of the three is constitutionally binding.

In 2024, IIOJK elected its first government since it was brought under New Delhi's direct control, led by Abdullah's National Conference party.

But the local government has limited powers. The occupied territory continues to be, for all practical purposes, governed by a Delhi-appointed administrator.

Muslim-majority Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since independence from British rule in 1947. About 500,000 Indian troops are deployed in the occupied region.

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