US war czar Hegseth poised to announce 20% cut in US military general, admiral positions

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. — Reuters/File

Plan applies to one- to four-star general, admiral positions.

Move doubles minimum 10% cut Hegseth outlined last year.

Hegseth previously ordered 20% reduction in 4-star positions.

WASHINGTON: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is expected to announce plans to cut the number of positions for generals and admirals by 20%, doubling the minimum reduction he outlined last year, US media reported on Tuesday.

Hegseth is expected to announce the cuts during a speech to hundreds of junior officers and enlisted personnel at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia on Wednesday, according to two US officials cited by Reuters.

The planned reduction would apply to billets for one- to four-star generals and admirals.

Rather than immediately dismissing officers, some future positions would be downgraded in rank while others would be eliminated, one of the officials told Reuters.

The move would deepen Hegseth's overhaul of the Pentagon's senior leadership. Last year, he ordered a 20% reduction in four-star general and admiral positions, while setting out a minimum 10% cut in general and flag officer positions.

Hegseth has also removed several senior commanders since taking office, including Army Chief of Staff General Randy George in April.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown Jr and Navy Admiral Lisa Franchetti were dismissed shortly before the war with Iran began on February 28.

Other senior officials have also left the Pentagon, including Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, who resigned earlier this month after months of tension with Hegseth.

President Donald Trump subsequently appointed Adam Telle as acting Army secretary.

The latest cuts come as the United States remains engaged in its war with Iran.

The Pentagon has also faced scrutiny over damage to US bases and weapons losses during the conflict.

Hegseth's planned announcement follows his speech at Quantico last year, when he criticised what he called "fat generals" and diversity initiatives and defended his removal of senior officers.

Reuters reported that he told military leaders that officers unhappy with his approach should resign.

It remained unclear how the new reductions would be implemented or whether cutting senior positions during an ongoing war would affect day-to-day military operations, ABC News reported.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.