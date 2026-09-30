Etihad Rail launches Dubai-Abu Dhabi passenger service

This picture shows front view of Etihad Rail launched on September 30th, 2026. — X/@Eithad_rail

DUBAI: A new era of rail travel began in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday as Etihad Rail launched passenger services linking Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with the first train carrying passengers departing before sunrise.

The train left Al Yalayis station in Dubai at 6:14am and reached Abu Dhabi at 7:18am, completing the journey in one hour and four minutes.

Passengers arrived early for the inaugural service, while media representatives and international visitors gathered at the station. Etihad Rail welcomed passengers with free breakfast and commemorative souvenirs.

Passengers run to board Etihad Rail during the launch ceremony of Etihad Rail, United Arab Emirates, September 30th, 2026. — Geo News

Before departure, foreign performers surprised passengers with a flash dance at the station, followed by a traditional train whistle and an announcement that the train was ready to leave.

Group of people dance during the launch ceremony of Etihad Rail, United Arab Emirates, September 30th, 2026. — Geo News

Etihad Rail will operate 10 daily journeys between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The service also connects Abu Dhabi with Fujairah, an eastern emirate on the UAE's Gulf of Oman coast, with six daily journeys.

Etihad Rail staff welcome passengers with waving UAE flag during the launch ceremony of Etihad Rail, United Arab Emirates, September 30th, 2026. — Geo News

Fares from Dubai to Abu Dhabi start at Dh39 ($10.60) for Comfort Class and Dh109 for Premium Class. Fares to Fujairah start at Dh29.

A train guard waving flag, signalling the train to pass during the launch ceremony of Etihad Rail, United Arab Emirates, September 30th, 2026. — Geo News

Dubai’s Al Yalayis station is linked to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station by a roughly 400-metre pedestrian bridge, allowing passengers to transfer to Dubai Metro's Red Line for onward travel across the city.

A wider view of Etihad Rail during its first operation just after launching on September 30th, 2026. — GeoNews

Tickets are available through the Etihad Rail mobile app, website and ticket machines at stations. Trains offer Wi-Fi, mobile charging points and luggage space.