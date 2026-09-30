NCCIA summons Mohammad Rizwan again over 'dressing room leaks'

Pakistan's wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan. — iMRizwanPak/file

ISLAMABAD: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Authority (NCCIA) has summoned wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan again on October 2 as part of an investigation into alleged dressing-room leaks during the England series.

According to the second notice, a copy of which is available to Geo News, the NCCIA requested Rizwan's cooperation to conduct forensic examination and analysis of the mobile phone it seized from the national cricketer.

The agency, therefore, directed the 34-year-old to appear in person on Friday at 3pm, adding that the non-appearance would be considered as the wicketkeeper batter has nothing to present or state in his defence.

Meanwhile, as per sources close to Rizwan, the former white-ball captain will appear before the agency alongside his lawyer at the given time.

However, the sources argued that the second notice earlier did not respond to Rizwan's plea, in which the wicketkeeper-batter sought written details of the inquiry, besides demanding the possession of his mobile phone.

The sources further suggested that Rizwan, upon his appearance before the agency on Friday, would also ask the NCCIA about the allegations levelled against him, including his non-cooperation hindering the inquiry.

Earlier this week, as per the NCCIA sources, investigators contacted Rizwan several times and requested his cooperation in the inquiry, but did not receive a positive response despite repeated attempts.

They said investigators were sometimes unable to contact the cricketer, while on other occasions Rizwan said he would consult his lawyer before responding to the agency.