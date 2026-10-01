Pakistan batter Rizwan set to appear before NCCIA on Oct 2, seeks written inquiry details

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan celebrates winning the match against India during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, October 24, 2021. — Reuters

Rizwan write third letter to NCCIA, seeks clarification on scope of inquiry.

Questions whether inquiry still relates to online betting or gambling.

Asks if PCB, ICC anti-corruption unit or other cricketing bodies were informed.

KARACHI: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has confirmed that he will appear before the National Cyber Crime Investigation Authority (NCCIA) on Friday (October 2), while asking the agency to spell out in writing what he is being investigated for.

In his third letter to the investigating authority, a copy of which was obtained by Geo News, Rizwan said he had received the notice and confirmed that he would appear before the agency on Friday.

However, the former Pakistan white-ball captain also sought answers to several questions, saying he remained unclear about the allegations being investigated.

Rizwan said the first notice had referred to allegations involving online betting and gambling, while the agency had also mentioned electronic fraud under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 in court.

He noted that the latest notice did not mention the allegations of online betting and gambling and asked the NCCIA to clarify the situation.

“Is the inquiry still related to online betting or gambling?” Rizwan asked in his letter.

The 34-year-old cricketer also sought clarification on which specific provisions of PECA 2016 were relevant to the inquiry and requested the agency to inform him in writing if the scope of the investigation had changed since the first notice.

Rizwan said the allegations of betting and gambling had become linked to claims that could affect his reputation and cricket career.

He also asked whether the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit or any other relevant cricketing body had been informed about the inquiry.

The cricketer further sought to know whether the NCCIA had obtained information from, or contacted, the PCB or ICC.

Mobile phone issue

A significant part of Rizwan’s letter concerned his mobile phone, which he said remained in the NCCIA’s possession.

He said he had provided the password for the device in England and that the phone had subsequently been unlocked and examined in his presence.

Rizwan said he had not been provided with a receipt for the seizure of his mobile phone, a warrant, a custody record or any written document explaining the agency’s continued possession of the device.

He asked the NCCIA to clarify whether it required any further cooperation from him for the forensic examination.

Rizwan also requested that the forensic examination be completed without further delay and that his mobile phone be returned immediately.

“I have still not been told what exactly I am accused of,” Rizwan said in the letter, while reiterating his willingness to fully cooperate with any lawful inquiry.

Earlier notices

The NCCIA had summoned Rizwan again for October 2 for the forensic examination and analysis of his mobile phone.

According to the second notice, the agency had asked him to appear in person at 3pm on Friday and cooperate with the investigation.

The notice came after Rizwan had sought written details of the inquiry and the return of his mobile phone in an earlier letter.

Rizwan had previously said his phone was taken from him in England on August 31 and that he provided its password at the time. He also said the device was examined in his presence.

He further stated that officials had access to his unlocked phone when he appeared before the NCCIA on September 10, allowing them to review messages and other material.

The NCCIA had earlier contacted Rizwan several times seeking his cooperation, according to agency sources, while sources close to the cricketer said he had been seeking clarity about the proceedings and consulting his lawyer.