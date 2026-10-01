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MBS puts faith in Makkah pact for regional security, pledges decisive response to threats

KSA will continue supporting Yemen's internationally recognised govt to establish authority across country: MBS

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Published October 01, 2026

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud attends the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event on the day of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2023. — Reuters
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud attends the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event on the day of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2023. — Reuters

  • Houthis "chose chaos, destruction", threatening Yemen, region: MBS.
  • MBS praises Saudi armed forces for their ability to confront threats
  • Riyadh rejects using waterways as political, economic pressure tool.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will give a decisive response to any threat or attack against the Kingdom, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Wednesday, while stressing that Riyadh would continue efforts to reduce regional tensions and support diplomatic solutions.

Addressing the Shura Council, the Crown Prince said the attacks targeting Gulf Cooperation Council countries had demonstrated that "Gulf security and stability are indivisible", according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

He said Saudi Arabia would continue working with Gulf states on strategic cooperation and economic integration, while stressing the importance of protecting regional security.

Prince Mohammed said the Makkah Joint Defence Alliance (MJDA) between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye would contribute to strengthening security and stability in the region and help coordinate efforts to address regional challenges, SPA reported.

On Yemen, the Crown Prince said Saudi Arabia would continue supporting the Yemeni government in establishing its authority across the country and restoring stability.

He accused the Houthis of having "chosen chaos and destruction" and threatening Yemen and the region, according to SPA.

The Crown Prince also said Saudi Arabia rejected the use of international waterways as a tool of political or economic pressure.

He said the Kingdom had launched a multinational maritime defence alliance to strengthen maritime security and protect shared interests in international waterways, SPA reported.

Prince Mohammed also praised the Saudi armed forces for their role in confronting threats and reaffirmed the Kingdom's commitment to reducing regional escalation and supporting diplomatic efforts.

The MJDA comes as Saudi Arabia faces increased attacks from Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen. Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye signed the agreement in August, committing to treat an armed attack on any one of the three as an attack on all. 

Reuters reported that the pact was signed amid escalating regional tensions and that subsequent meetings have focused on security coordination and support for Riyadh.

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