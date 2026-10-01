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India edge Pakistan 4-3 in thrilling Asian Games hockey semi-final

India secure victory with Abhishek's last-minute goal after Pakistan levelled thrilling contest

By
Atique ur Rehman
|

Published October 01, 2026

Pakistan, Indian players in action during Asian Games semi-fianl match, October 1, 2026. — X/@asia_hockey
Pakistan, Indian players in action during Asian Games semi-fianl match, October 1, 2026. — X/@asia_hockey

India edged Pakistan 4-3 in a nail-biting Asian Games hockey semi-final on Thursday, scoring the decisive goal in the final minute to secure a place in the gold-medal match.

India made an aggressive start, with captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring in the fifth and 13th minutes to give his side a 2-0 lead.

Sukhjeet Singh extended India’s advantage in the 23rd minute, putting Pakistan 3-0 down.

Pakistan then mounted a strong comeback. Abu Mahmood scored in the 30th minute to reduce the deficit before Hannan Shahid scored a field goal in the 45th minute.

Rana Waheed Ashraf then levelled the match at 3-3 with his goal in the 49th minute, setting up a tense finish.

With the match heading towards a possible shootout, India’s Abhishek scored in the 60th minute to restore his side’s lead and secure a 4-3 victory.

India will face either Malaysia or South Korea in the final, while Pakistan will play the losing semi-finalist for the bronze medal.

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