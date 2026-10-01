England announce squad for Pakistan tri-series

England's Harry Brook lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the series against Sri Lanka at The Oval, London Britain, September 27, 2026. — Reuters

The England Cricket Board (ECB) have announced a reshuffled 16-player squad for the upcoming tri-series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with the series set to be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi from October 18 to 31.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Harry Brook will continue to captain the side following England's 2-1 ODI series victory over Sri Lanka at home last month.

Adil Rashid returns after recovering from a hand injury, while all-rounder Sam Curran has also been recalled after recovering from a groin injury.

England will, however, be without Jos Buttler, who suffered a hamstring injury while walking off the field during the second ODI against Sri Lanka.

In Buttler's absence, Jordan Cox impressed both behind the stumps and with the bat, scoring 76 off 52 balls to help England post 355 in the series decider at The Oval.

Jofra Archer has been rested for the tour, while leg-spinner Mason Crane has received his maiden ODI call-up, eight years after making his lone Test appearance in the final match of the 2018 Ashes series in Sydney.

The 29-year-old Crane has also played two T20Is, taking one wicket, and will be in contention to make his ODI debut.

England have also included two emerging players in the squad, with 22-year-old all-rounder James Coles and 21-year-old pacer Henry Crocombe earning places after being included in the white-ball squads for the Sri Lanka series.

England will begin their tri-series campaign against Pakistan on October 20 in Rawalpindi, with the teams using the competition as part of their preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027.

The series will run from October 18 to 31 and culminate in a final between the top two sides.

England squad: Harry Brook (captain), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and Josh Tongue.

England's tri-series fixtures

October 20: Pakistan v England — Rawalpindi

October 22: Sri Lanka v England — Rawalpindi

October 25: Pakistan v England — Lahore

October 29: Sri Lanka v England — Lahore