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GM Bashir wins Asian Games bronze in 25m rapid fire pistol

Shooter's win takes Pakistan's overall medal tally at the Asian Games to six

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

Published October 01, 2026

Pakistan shooter Ghulam Mustafa Bashir poses with his medal and Pakistan flag after success at Asian Games 2026 on October 1, 2026. — Reporter
Pakistan shooter Ghulam Mustafa Bashir poses with his medal and Pakistan flag after success at Asian Games 2026 on October 1, 2026. — Reporter

Pakistan shooter Ghulam Mustafa Bashir won a bronze medal in the men’s 25-meter rapid fire pistol at the 2026 Asian Games on Thursday, taking Pakistan’s overall medal tally at the Games to six.

Bashir finished third in the eight-man final with 22 hits, behind South Korea’s Lee Gunhyeok and China’s Su Lianbofan, who both finished with 32. Lee took the gold medal, while Su settled for silver.

The Pakistani shooter had entered the second day of qualification in eighth place but improved his position to sixth to secure a place in the medal round.

Bashir maintained his form in the final at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery and remained in medal contention through the elimination stages.

He eventually finished with 22 hits to secure third place, two ahead of Vietnam’s Pham Quang Huy, who was eliminated in fourth place with 20.

South Korea’s Lee and China’s Su were tied at 32 after the competition stages, with Lee prevailing to claim the gold medal. Their scores were listed as an Asian Games record and Asian record.

The bronze adds another major international medal to Bashir’s career. The three-time Olympian previously won a bronze medal for Pakistan at the 2022 ISSF World Championships.

Bashir’s podium finish also took Pakistan’s medal tally at the 2026 Asian Games to six.

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