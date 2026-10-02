flydubai pilots taken to Abu Dhabi after Saudi-UAE initial investigation

A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, on the tarmac as it arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026. — Reuters

ABU DHABI: The captain and co-pilot of a flydubai flight that made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia have been taken to Abu Dhabi after their health improved, following an initial investigation by Saudi and UAE authorities.

flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, landed safely at Tabuk airport at 9:45am on September 30. There were 174 passengers and eight crew members on board.

Two replacement aircraft were sent to Tabuk later that day. The passengers continued their journey on a flydubai aircraft at 5:40pm, while the other members of the crew returned to Dubai on another flight.

The captain and co-pilot were taken to hospital in Tabuk for medical treatment.

According to preliminary findings by Saudi authorities with the participation of a UAE security team, the co-pilot assaulted the captain, leaving both pilots injured.

After their condition improved and they were cleared by medical staff, the two pilots left Saudi Arabia for Abu Dhabi on the morning of October 1, accompanied by UAE security officials.

Further questioning of the captain and co-pilot is expected in Abu Dhabi as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.