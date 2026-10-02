Sri Lanka drop Asalanka from T20 against Pakistan

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz in action during match against Sri Lanka. — Reuters

Sri Lanka named a 15-man squad Friday for a three-match T20 series against Pakistan, leaving out stand-in captain Charith Asalanka.

Asalanka led Sri Lanka to a 3–0 T20 series defeat by England last month when regular captain Kusal Mendis was left out because of injury.

Sahan Arachchige, Sineth Jayawardena and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth are part of the Asian Games contingent for Sri Lanka and will contest for a bronze medal against Sri Lanka on October 3.

Wellalage, Theekshana and Viyaskanth make up the spin options, while Chameera, Fernando, Thushara and Malinga form the pace attack. Asitha Fernando was the top wicket-taker in Sri Lanka's ODI series against England with seven scalps.

The island nation will be without Pathum Nissanka and Wanindu Hasaranga as both have been ruled out due to injuries, but will be looking to make their returns for the ODI tri-series, subject to fitness clearances

Sri Lanka will play three T20 matches against Pakistan in Rawalpindi from October 9 to 13.

A tri-nation ODI tournament, including England, will begin on October 18.

Sri Lanka Cricket said the national team will leave for Pakistan on Sunday.

Sri Lanka T20 squad: Kusal Mendis (capt), Kamil Mishara, Sineth Jayawardena, Lahiru Udara, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga and Dushmantha Chameera.