Kensington Palace unveils Prince William’s next mission amid documentary talks

There has been a continued speculation about a documentary dedicated to Princess Diana, which is in the works by Prince Harry.

It was reported that Prince William was approached by Netflix to make one but the future King had declined, reasoning that he didn’t want to be “pitted against” his brother despite the ongoing rift.

While there is still chatter about how would William react to the project, Kensington Palace released what’s next on the agenda for the Prince of Wales.

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“Research has shown that people are very willing to help in an emergency, including to support their neighbours during a crisis,” a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales said, noting that William will be travelling to Ilminster on Tuesday.

The Prince of Wales will visit Somerset to launch a new initiative aimed at helping communities prepare for emergencies and extreme weather.

William will be visiting to see how residents, volunteers, businesses and emergency services are working together to respond to threats including flooding and wildfires.

He will launch Ready Together, a National Emergencies Trust project providing communities across the UK with practical guidance to help them prepare for and respond to emergencies.

William, who is patron of the trust, will join volunteers and young people taking part in a training exercise involving a series of emergency scenarios.

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This also comes ahead of the much-anticipated Earthshot Prize, which Princess Catherine is alleged to join in India next month.