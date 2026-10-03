Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's grand wedding still has guests talking

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have said “I do” nearly three months ago, but some of their celebrity wedding guests clearly haven’t recovered from the fairy-tale night.

SNL alum Heidi Gardner is the latest guest to revisit the star-studded celebration, and according to her, the biggest thing people noticed wasn’t the lavish setting—it was the couple themselves.

“It was such a beautiful wedding of two people [who] were so excited to marry each other,” Gardner said during a recent iHeartRadio interview.

“And like, you could feel that. So palpable.”

For Gardner, all the spectacular extras seemed to fade into the background whenever Swift and Kelce were together.

“And that was just like, for something that was, you know, hyped in a way on such a grand scale, it's like, oh, it just comes down to love and two people being like, 'I am so excited that we're getting married,' and that was really sweet.”

Apparently, the guest list also delivered some unexpected moments.

Fox analyst Dean Blandino, who attended the wedding, previously recalled the unusual mix of Hollywood and football worlds at the reception.

“It was a wedding with a lot of different people,” Blandino said on the Arrowhead Allies podcast.

“There were some surreal moments, you know, just kind of rubbing elbows with some of the celebrities that were there. But what was so cool about it is you had a lot of A-list celebrities there [who] just wanted to talk football.”

And now Swift has given fans another reason to connect her music with Kelce, with her new album The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore featuring Cleveland!, a song dedicated to his hometown.

Three months later, apparently, the wedding stories are still going strong.