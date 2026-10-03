Kim Kardashian ‘effect’ on Lewis Hamilton worries pals: ‘Totally consumed’

Lewis Hamilton’s romance with Kim Kardashian is heating up—but apparently, not everyone in his inner circle is celebrating.

The seven-time F1 champion has faced fresh scrutiny after his Spanish Grand Prix ended early because of brake trouble, followed by a whirlwind getaway with Kardashian that took them from Lake Como to Paris, London and even a casual ride on Lime Bikes.

While fans have enjoyed seeing the couple together, some of Hamilton’s friends are reportedly worried the Ferrari driver is becoming too distracted by his relationship.

“Lewis has Kim on his mind 24/7, even when they aren’t together,” an insider told Heat magazine. “He’s totally consumed by this relationship and, as far as his friends are concerned, it’s already starting to change him.”

The couple, who went Instagram official in June, have also faced plenty of online teasing, with critics mocking Hamilton for appearing on Kardashian’s film set with lunch and later poking fun at their London bike ride.

But Hamilton reportedly isn’t buying the idea that Kardashian is affecting his performance.

“Lewis doesn’t want to dial anything back with Kim – if anything, he wants her around more,” the source said.

“It’s very upsetting to him that people are trying to put his loss on her shoulders; he hates that she’s in this position.”

The insider added that Hamilton’s friends want him focused on the championship rather than constant jet-setting.

“No one is saying he should stop seeing Kim but they do feel like all the jet-setting needs to stop until the end of the season.”

For now, Hamilton appears determined to keep both his racing career and romance moving at full speed—despite the internet having plenty to say about both.