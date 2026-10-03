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Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Nicks reunite after wholesome Daisy Chains duet

Olivia Rodrigo and Stevie Nicks excite fans with new update after performance

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Published October 03, 2026

Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Nicks reunite after wholesome Daisy Chains duet
Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Nicks reunite after wholesome Daisy Chains duet

Olivia Rodrigo and Stevie Nicks had a wholesome reunion recently as the two musicians visited the New York City ballet together.

The 23-year-old pop superstar who is currently on her The Unraveled Tour posed next to the Fleetwood Mac legend, 78, in the pictures making rounds on social media.

The duo recently shared a stage at Rodrigo's inaugural Daisy Chain Fields music festival, where they performed Landslide together.

READ MORE: Stevie Nicks sings high praises of Olivia Rodrigo after Daisy Chain Fields

Reacting to their reunion, fans flocked to the comments and wrote, "Two generations of songwriting royalty in one frame. The sheer power this duo holds."

Another added, "When grandma and granddaughter hang out without the mother," while a third chimed in, "stevie nicks and olivia rodrigo in one room. the pen game is genuinely hereditary."

More penned, "That's such a cool cross-generational duo to spot at the ballet," and "mothers !!!!!"

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo sends fans into frenzy as Daisy Chain Fields draws near

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