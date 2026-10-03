Princess Eugenie calls Meghan Markle after shock update

Princess Eugenie has made a surprise call to Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle after a shock reveal.

In a moment that has left the royal world stunned, the Princess of York broke her silence and personally reached out to the Duchess of Sussex.

This comes after a copy of Meghan's 2021 children's book "The Bench", a personal gift to Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to celebrate their own journey into parenthood, mysteriously appeared on eBay with a staggering £20,000 price tag.

“Eugenie called Meghan herself. She was horrified the book had somehow ended up for sale and made it absolutely clear she would never knowingly sell a personal gift from Meghan,” according Royal commentator Rob Shuter.

Meghan's book explores the bond between fathers and sons, seen through a mother's eyes. The Duchess, who is currently in the UK with her and Harry's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, explained that the idea for the book began as a poem she wrote for the Duke on his first Father's Day after the birth of their eldest child.

The first-edition copy given to Eugenie and Jack contains a handwritten inscription addressed to “Eug & Jack,” celebrating the father-son bond and referencing Frogmore Cottage.

It seems that Eugenie called to maintain her relationship with Meghan and Harry and to clarify her position. She wanted to resolve the issue amicably, instead of reacting with anger.