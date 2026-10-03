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Noah Kahan delivers first ever performance of 'Draw You Out' amid hype

Noah Kahan debuts 'The Hunger Games' song 'Draw You Out' during tour

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Published October 03, 2026

Noah Kahan delivers first ever performance of Draw You Out amid hype
Noah Kahan delivers first ever performance of 'Draw You Out' amid hype

Noah Kahan debuted his recently released song, Draw You Out from The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping live during his show in Sydney.

The 29-year-old indie folk artist released his song for the upcoming Hunger Games movie on Friday, October 1, and the audience was singing along the lyrics soon at his concert.

The Northern Attitude hitmaker introduced the song by sharing his excitement for the film, and love for the characters, and sparked enthusiasm among the fans.

READ MORE: Find Out more about the upcoming 'Hunger Games' film

The videos of Draw You Out debut performance quickly went viral on social media, with fans writing, "noah kahan on a hunger games soundtrack is so devastatingly on brand i fear," and "The bestttttt."

A third chimed in, "Noah Kahan never misses," and "noah in his hunger games era is not something i had on my bingo card," wrote another.

While one added, "lizzy mcalpine sydney rose noah kahan gigi perez ALL on hunger games sotr soundtrack. none of us surviving. none of us leaving that theatre." 

READ MORE: See fans' reaction on Noah Kahan's 'Draw You Out'

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