King Charles makes poignant move for Diana's 30th anniversary with William and Harry in focus

King Charles is reportedly backing plans for special thanksgiving service to honour Princess Diana on the 30th anniversary of her death in August 2027.

According to The Royal Observer, the proposed service could take place around the anniversary of Diana’s death on 31 August and would echo the moving memorial held for her 10th anniversary in 2007.

The report claims the King has raised no objection to the idea, with the service potentially providing Prince William and Prince Harry with an opportunity to pay tribute to their late mother together.

Recent reports have suggested that the proposed service could be seen as a dignified way for both princes to honour Diana without turning the occasion into a focus on their differences.

The 2007 service at the Guards’ Chapel at Wellington Barracks was a particularly significant family occasion.

William and Harry personally helped oversee the arrangements alongside Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, and her sisters.

Both princes also gave readings during the hour-long service, which featured Diana’s favourite music and prayers written especially for the occasion.

The report comes as Diana’s 30th anniversary is already expected to bring renewed attention to her life and legacy.

Her brother, Charles Spencer, has recently spoken about his nephews and his plans surrounding his forthcoming memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.

He has also said that interest in Diana’s story and her legacy was among the reasons for revisiting her life at this stage.