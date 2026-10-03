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Arrangements underway to repatriate bodies of Pakistani citizens from Somalia: PMO

Ethiopian Airlines staff reviewing necessary preparations for transfer of bodies to Pakistan

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Web Desk
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Published October 03, 2026

Families of the Pakistani hostage crew members of HONOUR 25 that was hijacked by pirates off the coast of Somalia, hold placards during a protest, calling the government to take immediate action for the safe return of their loved ones, in Karachi, May 13, 2026. — Reuters
Families of the Pakistani hostage crew members of HONOUR 25 that was hijacked by pirates off the coast of Somalia, hold placards during a protest, calling the government to take immediate action for the safe return of their loved ones, in Karachi, May 13, 2026. — Reuters

  • Ethiopia completing preparations before final clearance for Karachi.
  • Pakistani authorities remain in contact to expedite repatriation: PMO.
  • PM assures families govt will facilitate early return of bodies.

ISLAMABAD: Arrangements to repatriate the bodies of Pakistani nationals, who lost their lives in Somalia, are underway on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister’s Office said that the bodies of three Pakistanis who died in Somalia have reached Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.

The bodies of Syed Kashif Umar, Ahmed Ansari and Rafiullah arrived in Addis Ababa, where Ethiopian Airlines staff are completing necessary preparations before granting final clearance for their transportation to Karachi.

As per the premier's directives, the relevant authorities are in constant contact to complete the repatriation process at the earliest, read the statement. 

The prime minister had assured all possible assistance to bring back the bodies of the three Pakistanis who died in Somalia.

Shehbaz had spoke by telephone to Azhan Kashif, son of deceased Syed Kashif Umar, on Saturday and expressed his heartfelt condolences over the death of his father.

The prime minister had assured him that the government would take all necessary measures for the earliest possible repatriation of his father’s body, along with the other bodies, to Pakistan.

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