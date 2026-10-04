‘Digger' ending explained: Truth behind Tom Cruise's latest movie

Tom Cruise’s new film Digger has a surprising twist that changes the way the whole story is seen.



At first, Cruise appears as Digger Rockwell, a rich oil businessman whose actions lead to a huge disaster. An accident at one of his oil rigs causes ice to break apart, bringing massive floods across the world.

But then the film reveals something very different.

The story about Digger is actually a play called Fossil Fools.

Cruise is really playing Curtis Markson, an actor who is playing Digger on stage.

The play tells the story of the real Digger and the damage he caused many years earlier. Curtis has spent a lot of time studying Digger, but he does not feel fully comfortable with the role.

READ MORE: Tom Cruise's random act of kindness leaves woman stunned

Things become even harder for him when he starts worrying about his daughter. Her plane from Jamaica goes missing during a huge storm.

Jesse Plemons plays Kenny, who has a close connection to Digger. He is also paying for the return of the old play.

During the final show, Digger dies by suicide and the crowd cheers.

Curtis then learns that his daughter is safe.

But outside the theatre, things are far from normal.

An alarm warns people to use stronger air masks. When they leave, they see a world still damaged by floods.

The ending shows that telling a story about a disaster cannot make the real disaster disappear.