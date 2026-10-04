PTI long march to begin from Lakki Marwat today as Sanaullah draws line at Islamabad entry

PTI workers gather in Hyderabad, Sindh, on September 6, 2026, during a mobilisation campaign ahead of the party's nationwide protests and a long march. — Facebook/@ImMuhammadSohailAfridi

Says govt-PTI talks failed over refusal to assure anti-terror cowork.

Draft amended twice or thrice, but differences remained: Sanaullah.

Stresses anti-terror cooperation constitutional, legal responsibility.

Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warned on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march would not be allowed to enter Islamabad.

His warning came after government-opposition talks ended without agreement, with the two sides divided over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's refusal to assure cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

"The long march will not be allowed to enter the limits of Islamabad," Sanaullah said, adding that any attempt to create disorder would be stopped using the force of law.

Speaking after PTI announced its long march towards Islamabad, Sanaullah said the government had amended the draft agreement two or three times, but the provincial government was still unwilling to play its role in counterterrorism operations and cooperate with the federal government's policy.

"The provincial government must fulfil its constitutional and legal responsibility against terrorism," Sanaullah said. He said the government's demand for cooperation in the fight against terrorism was not negotiable.

"The refusal to cooperate against terrorism is not acceptable in any way. That is why an agreement could not be reached," he said.

Sanaullah said the government had also held discussions on a meeting between PTI founder Imran Khan and his medical treatment, but described these as minor issues.

He said the government had assured the opposition that matters concerning meetings with Imran and his treatment were already being handled in accordance with the law and jail rules and would continue to be dealt with accordingly.

"If you do not use the meetings for political purposes, we will not create any hurdle," Sanaullah said.

His remarks came shortly after KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi announced the start of the PTI's long march towards Islamabad.

In a post on X, Afridi said the first phase of the march would begin from Gandi Chowk in Lakki Marwat at 1pm on Sunday, with participants from Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Bannu and Lakki Marwat joining the convoy.

According to the route announced by Afridi, the convoy will camp near Karak on Sunday night before participants from Karak join it on Monday. The march will then move towards Kohat, Peshawar and Charsadda over the following days.

Afridi said PTI supporters from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would gather at Khairabad on October 8, where the party would announce its further course of action.

Sanaullah said the federal government could not retreat from the fight against terrorism.

"There can be no retreat from the war against terrorism," Sanaullah said.

The adviser said the government remained willing to resume talks if the PTI and the KP government were prepared to cooperate in the fight against terrorism.

"If they are ready to play their role in the fight against terrorism, they can come today, tomorrow or the day after," he said.

Sanaullah said no time had currently been set for another round of negotiations.

He added that different options remained on the table depending on the circumstances and the need, and that the federal government would make a decision after consulting various stakeholders.

Talks collapse after near-deal

The breakdown came after government and opposition negotiators had appeared close to an agreement, with sources saying around 95% of the issues under discussion had been settled, and only one or two points remained unresolved.

The talks had been convened ahead of the PTI's October 4 long march towards Islamabad, with the government seeking to prevent the march while the opposition had initially indicated that it could consider calling it off if progress was made in negotiations.

The government delegation included Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Kashmir Affairs Minister Amir Muqam, State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Rana Sanaullah and PPP leaders Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman and Ejaz Jakhrani.

The opposition delegation comprised PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Senate Opposition Leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Asad Qaiser, Salman Akram Raja, Aamir Dogar and Haleem Adil Sheikh. National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq chaired the negotiations.

Earlier in the negotiations, sources had said the government had agreed to a meeting between Allama Nasir Abbas and Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Imran Khan, while the opposition had indicated its willingness to consider calling off the march.

The PTI had also demanded the release of Imran's sisters as well as party parliamentarians and workers. Opposition leaders had said they would try to convince the PTI founder to resolve the issues through negotiations.

However, the talks ultimately stalled over the remaining differences, with the government side maintaining that cooperation by the KP government in counterterrorism was a central unresolved issue.

The latest breakdown came as the PTI moved ahead with its planned march. The party had previously postponed the protest from September 27 to October 4, while government officials had repeatedly warned that the march would not be allowed to enter Islamabad.