How Kim Kardashian raising four kids alone after Kanye West split?

Kim Kardashian’s busy life as a mother of four has been revealed, including the large team she has to help look after her children.



The reality star has five nannies in total, with one working at a time while the others take turns.

Kardashian is the main guardian of her four children with Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The reality star recently spoke about being careful with how much of her children’s lives becomes public.

She said North is more interested in being on camera than her younger siblings. She also said she tries to slow things down for her daughter instead of letting her take every opportunity that comes her way.

North has already started working on music and has released her own songs. Kardashian said she and West talk more about North’s music work and make sure they both agree on the projects she joins.

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The mother and daughter have also faced attention over North’s choices. North received criticism after showing a dermal piercing on her finger when she was 12.

North later appeared to respond to the comments through TikTok, making it clear that she was not bothered by people being upset about her piercing.

She has since continued exploring music and recently worked with Lil Novi, the son of rapper Lil Wayne.

For Kardashian, raising four children while their lives are watched by the public remains a careful balance.