Tom Cruise's ‘Digger' faces box office trouble as ‘Verity' leads

Published October 04, 2026
Tom Cruise’s new movie Digger is facing a tough weekend at the box office, with Verity looking set to take the top spot.
The film made $3.3 million on Friday, including money from Thursday night shows.
It is now expected to make only about $8 million during its first weekend in cinemas.
That is much less than Warner Bros. had hoped for. The movie cost around $125 million to make, so its slow start could be a big worry for the studio.
It could also become Cruise’s weakest opening in almost 20 years. His 2007 movie Lions for Lambs made $6.7 million in its first weekend.
Digger has also had a mixed response from people who have seen it. Audiences gave it a C+ CinemaScore, while critics have given it a 51 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.
The movie sees Cruise playing Digger Rockwell, a rich oil businessman whose actions cause a huge natural disaster.
While Digger is struggling, Verity is having a much stronger start.
The thriller, starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, made $15.1 million on Friday, including Thursday shows.
It is expected to make around $33.6 million by the end of the weekend.
That puts Verity far ahead of Digger at the box office.