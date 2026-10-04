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Tom Cruise's ‘Digger' faces box office trouble as ‘Verity' leads

‘Verity’ was released in cinemas on October 2, 2026

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Published October 04, 2026

Tom Cruises ‘Digger faces box office trouble as ‘Verity leads

Tom Cruise’s new movie Digger is facing a tough weekend at the box office, with Verity looking set to take the top spot.

The film made $3.3 million on Friday, including money from Thursday night shows.

It is now expected to make only about $8 million during its first weekend in cinemas.

That is much less than Warner Bros. had hoped for. The movie cost around $125 million to make, so its slow start could be a big worry for the studio.

It could also become Cruise’s weakest opening in almost 20 years. His 2007 movie Lions for Lambs made $6.7 million in its first weekend.

Digger has also had a mixed response from people who have seen it. Audiences gave it a C+ CinemaScore, while critics have given it a 51 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie sees Cruise playing Digger Rockwell, a rich oil businessman whose actions cause a huge natural disaster.

While Digger is struggling, Verity is having a much stronger start.

The thriller, starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, made $15.1 million on Friday, including Thursday shows.

It is expected to make around $33.6 million by the end of the weekend.

That puts Verity far ahead of Digger at the box office.

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