Kainat Imtiaz bids farewell to international cricket after 13 years

This file photo shows Pakistan's right-arm pacer Kainat Imtiaz taking aim to throw the ball back from the outfield. — Facebook/@kainatimtiaz

Pakistan women's fast bowler Kainat Imtiaz has bid farewell to international cricket after a 13-year career, having represented the national side in 19 One-Day Internationals and 21 T20 Internationals.

The right-arm pacer has recently embarked on a new chapter in the sport, beginning her career as a match referee during the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) National Women's U19 T20 Tournament held in August and September.

Kainat made her T20I debut against South Africa in Potchefstroom in October 2010, becoming Pakistan women's T20I cap number 22. She later made her ODI debut against Ireland in Fatullah, Bangladesh, earning ODI cap number 64.

— PCB

She represented Pakistan at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2017, featuring in four matches during the tournament.

She also played an important part in Pakistan's women's squads that won gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games in China and South Korea, respectively.

Kainat was also part of Pakistan's squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Her final ODI appearance came against Australia at the Gabba in January 2023, while she played her last T20I against Thailand in Sylhet in October 2022.

Pakistan's Kainat Imtiaz playing a shot during a match. — Facebook/@kainatimtiaz/File

Her journey in cricket began in February 2007 when she represented the Karachi Schools U17 team in the PCB National Schools U17 Women's Championship. She went on to make her domestic List A debut in March 2008 before making her T20 debut in July of the same year.

Over the course of her career, Kainat became part of a family that has also made its mark on women's cricket officiating. Her mother, Saleema Imtiaz, became Pakistan's first woman umpire on the International Cricket Council (ICC) International Development Panel in 2024.

Saleema has since officiated in nine Women's ODIs and 69 Women's T20 Internationals, adding another notable chapter to the family's association with Pakistan cricket.