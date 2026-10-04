Dua Lipa joins Shakira on stage for surprise ‘Antología’ duet in Madrid

Shakira’s latest Madrid concert gets a major upgrade as she brought Dua Lipa onstage for a surprise rendition.

The Waka Waka hitmaker gave Madrid fans a moment they were unlikely to forget when Dua, 31, joined her for Antología, the beloved 1995 ballad from her landmark album Pies Descalzos, duet.

On Saturday, October 3, the unexpected collaboration took place during the eighth show of Shakira’s Madrid residency on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

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As the crowd reacted to Dua’s arrival, the two pop stars delivered an acoustic rendition of the Spanish-language classic.

The performance marked the first time the two pop stars have performed together live, making the Madrid appearance particularly significant for fans of both artists.

But the moment had already been years in the making.

The Levitating singer previously performed Antología during her 2025 concert in Bogotá, earning praise from Shakira, who celebrated the cover as a touching connection between her roots in Barranquilla and Dua’s connection to London.

Fans also immediately understood the significance of the crossover.

One fan summed up the moment by writing that Shakira’s tour had brought together “two of the biggest voices in pop” to sing a 30-year-old Spanish ballad to a stadium that knew every word.

Another described Shakira and Dua sharing Antología as a beautiful full-circle moment.