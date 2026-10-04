Katie Price puts worries aside as she enjoys star-studded Halloween event

The mother-and son duo wore similar outfit as they posed together at the event at Tulleys Farms in West Sussex

Katie Price spent a hustle-free break with her son Harvey at a star-studded Halloween event last night.

The former glamour model, 48, and her 24-year-old son Harvey joined top-notch personalities, including Ekin-Su and other Love Island stars, at the Shocktober launch night on Friday.

The mother-and son duo wore similar outfit as they posed together at the event at Tulleys Farms in West Sussex.

The mother-of-five also shared a post about the event with the caption writing: 'I had the best time at Tullys shocktober fest with my handsome man I recommend it to everyone and families..'

READ MORE: Katie Price seeks help as she struggles to juggle caring for Harvey and mum Amy

As for Harvey's appearance, he looked visibly smarter after Katie voiced concerns over his health after revealing he weighs 30st.

Harvey, who lives with Prader Willi Syndrome, blindness and autism, started taking fat jab Mounjaro last month and has lost a staggering two stone.

READ MORE: Katie Price reveals son Harvey's dramatic weight loss progress with Mounjaro

Meanwhile, Katie Price's daughter Princess Andre was also present at the event and looked gorgeous in dark grey jeans and a black top.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu also looked pretty as she was dressed to the nine in her brown outfit while flashing the peace sign on the red carpet.

Love Island star Harrison Solomon was also in attendance and cut a casual figure in his outfit.

As for Katie's life, she is currently living with her son Harvey,24, after waiting for more than a year for his new flat to be ready.

The outing comes after Katie s shared her true feelings about her current life struggles as she juggles caring for her ill mother, Amy, and her son Harvey.