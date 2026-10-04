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Justin Bieber shows off family-man side in new photo dump

Justin Bieber offers glimpse into recent adventures with wife Hailey and baby Jack

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Published October 04, 2026

Justin Bieber shows off family-man side in new photo dump
Justin Bieber shows off family-man side in new photo dump 

Justin Bieber’s latest photo dump has one clear theme: Family

On Saturday, October 3, the Baby hitmaker offered fans a new glimpse into his life away from the spotlight via an Instagram carousel.

The series of memories opened with a sweet snapshot featuring his the doting father with his son, Jack Blues Bieber.

The father-son duo appeared to feed a baby kangaroo.

The montage then moved through a series of more casual images, including several selfies and a playful photos of Justin and Hailey posing together.

Another frame captured a striking orange sky, while a blurry street selfie showed the couple smiling brightly as they appeared to enjoy a walk together.

However, it was the family-and-wildlife moments that gave the photo dump its most memorable theme.

One photo showed Hailey carrying Jack in her arms while wearing a red baseball cap, as she and the little boy fed a giraffe during what seemed to be a safari outing.

The mix of animal encounters, outdoor scenery and candid family shots made the carousel feel like a personal scrapbook of the Biebers’ recent moments together.

The Swag hitmaker also included a few solo snapshots of himself, including wearing a blue baseball cap.

In the final slide, he showed off a pink jewelled earring peeking out from beneath a white beanie featuring a red logo.

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