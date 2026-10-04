Alison Hammond explains real reason behind 'This Morning' exit

Alison Hammond has revealed what was behind her sudden exit from This Morning—and admitted the experience left her shaken.

The TV host, 51, took to Instagram Stories on October 3, one day after abruptly walking off the ITV show during a live segment with Dermot O’Leary.

"I'm just getting in touch to let you all know that I'm home, I'm safe, and I'm feeling so much better," Hammond said.

"Thanks to everyone at the [National Health Service] who did the checks on my heart, lungs, bloods."

After undergoing medical checks, Hammond said everything came back clear.

"I'm all okay," she continued. "It's all clear, which would mean I had a massive panic attack on live TV. I mean, the shame of it. But it felt very real to me."

The presenter admitted panic attacks are new territory for her.

"I'm really new to panic attacks," she said, "so I need to learn more about it."

During Friday’s This Morning, Hammond suddenly rushed off camera while presenting with O’Leary, who told viewers she was “feeling a little unwell.”

She later shared a hospital-bed update, saying she was “fine” and getting her “little ticker checked out.”

Now back home, Hammond thanked everyone who supported her—including her This Morning colleagues and O’Leary.

"I just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone at This Morning who looked after me, all of your messages," she said.

"Dermot, who's just been incredible. Everyone has just honestly, it's really warmed my heart."

Hammond added, "I didn't necessarily want to be on the news or anything like that," before admitting, "this is a new world to me."

"I'm gonna take stock, get some rest, and I'll see you soon."