Andrew Garfield teases 'Spider-man' return: 'Never say never'

Andrew Garfield isn’t closing the door on Spider-Man just yet.

The 43-year-old actor has once again fueled hopes of a return as Peter Parker, admitting he would consider putting the suit back on if the right story came along.

Speaking with Metro Entertainment, Garfield was asked whether there was any chance he could return as the web-slinger—and what it would take to convince him.

“Never say never. I mean, yeah, sure,” he said. “There’s so much possibility, I guess. So, if it’s deemed a worthy story then, yeah, I’d be very curious to have a chat.“

Translation: Spidey fans, keep the door unlocked.

Garfield last played the superhero in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, joining Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in one of the MCU’s biggest multiverse moments.

His return had been heavily rumored before the film, but seeing all three Spider-Men share the screen turned out to be one of the movie’s biggest surprises.

Now, Garfield appears open to doing it again—but only if the story is worth the trip back to New York City’s rooftops.

The actor recently revisited his Spider-Man history during a September appearance on Watch What Happens Live with The Uprising co-star Jamie Bell.

Bell revealed he had once come surprisingly close to landing the role of Peter Parker in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, even making it to the screen-test stage.

The role ultimately went to Garfield, who starred opposite Emma Stone in the 2012 original and its 2014 sequel.

And if Garfield gets his way, the Spidey suit may not be staying in the closet forever.