Prince Harry delights Meghan with good news: 'Doors will open'

Prince Harry delights Meghan with key UK plan: 'Doors will open'

Prince Harry shared good news with Meghan Markle, as the Duchess is seemingly finding it difficult to adjust to a new chapter of life in the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the United Kingdom with their kids Archie and Lilibet for an extended period.

Their kids have begun school in the UK, and the parents are busy with their respective work.

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As for Harry, he is constantly making public appearances for charitable events and keeping a close eye on the Invictus Games Birmingham edition preparations.

Whereas Meghan's focus is completely on her brand, As Ever and her kids.

According to Heat World, the Duchess of Sussex is "not interested in following him (Harry) around like some Stepford wife."

She feels that the two should "divide and conquer" in order to succeed in the UK, and Harry agrees.

But, "...it does mean a whole lot more pressure on his shoulders and absolutely zero time to himself because the moment he’s free from work he’s got to rush home to give Meghan a break from parenting duties."

Harry shared good news with Meghan that he is making efforts not only for better opportunities for himself but for his beloved wife as well.

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The source said, "At the same time, he’s working with all his contacts to find other opportunities, and not just for himself; he wants to open doors for Meghan too. He promised her he would."