Michael J. Fox receives one of Canada’s biggest honours

Michael J. Fox has received a very special honour from Canada for his years of work and his support for people living with Parkinson’s.

The Back to the Future actor made a rare public appearance in Ottawa on Friday for the ceremony.

Fox was moved to the Companion level of the Order of Canada. It is the highest civilian honoura person can receive in the country.

The honour was given to him for his “powerful global advocacy and unflinching honesty about Parkinson’s.”

Governor General Louise Arbour also shared a warm message for Fox during the ceremony.

She said: “Your example reminds us of something that’s very fundamental: sustainable progress requires that we move forward with courage, imagination and determination.

“After all, back to the future has always been a much better idea than forward to the past.”

Fox was among 51 people who were honourd or moved to a higher level within the Order of Canada.

He was first made an Officer in 2010. The new honour comes after many years of work to help people with Parkinson’s.

Fox was diagnosed with the disease in 1998. Two years later, he started his own foundation to support research into Parkinson’s.

The foundation has now helped fund more than $3 billion in research.

Fox also received the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the Emmys last month, giving him another special reason to celebrate his work.