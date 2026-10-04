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Ryan Reynolds jumps into wife Blake Lively trouble to save her 'once again'

Ryan Reynolds reportedly wants a fresh start for Blake Lively

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Web Desk
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Published October 04, 2026

Ryan Reynolds jumps into wife Blake Lively trouble to save her once again
Ryan Reynolds jumps into wife Blake Lively trouble to save her 'once again'

Blake Lively is getting a new publicist—but according to insiders, Ryan Reynolds may be the one calling the shots behind the scenes.

After more than 20 years with longtime publicist Leslie Sloane, Lively has reportedly brought in Hollywood heavyweight Kelly Bush Novak, whose client list includes Lady Gaga, Christopher Nolan and Seth Rogen.

But sources speaking to Rob Shutter claim the change was less about Lively wanting a fresh start and more about Reynolds pushing for one.

“This was Ryan’s reset,” a source shared. “He wanted Leslie out, pushed for a new team and was deeply involved in choosing Kelly. Ryan is running the show.”

Novak now has the tricky job of steering attention back toward Lively’s career while the actress remains embroiled in her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

And apparently, managing the situation also means managing Reynolds’ opinions.

“Ryan has very strong opinions about what went wrong, but none of the blame lands on Ryan or Blake,” an insider noted. “In his mind, other people failed them. He believes he knows exactly how to fix this.”

Another source claims Reynolds isn’t planning to disappear now that a new PR powerhouse is onboard.

“Kelly may have the title, but Ryan expects to have a voice in every major decision,” the insider said. “He didn’t hire someone to take over. He hired someone to execute a new strategy with him.”

So, Leslie is out, Kelly is in—and if these reports are accurate, Reynolds isn’t exactly handing over the steering wheel.

For now, Brand Blake has a new PR architect. But Ryan apparently still wants a seat at the table.

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