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Indians protest election chief as police probe harassment claims

Police launch investigation into sexual harassment allegations against officers during New Delhi protests on Saturday

By
Reuters
|

Published October 04, 2026

Demonstrators scuffle with police during a protest against the alleged assault of female protesters and journalists by Delhi Police, and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, on October 4, 2026. — Reuters
Demonstrators scuffle with police during a protest against the alleged assault of female protesters and journalists by Delhi Police, and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, on October 4, 2026. — Reuters
  • Protests began Friday over voter-roll revisions.
  • ECI chief Gyanesh Kumar faces resignation demands.
  • ECI denied allegations of wrongdoing against officials.

Indians rallied for a third day on Sunday demanding the election commission chief's resignation, while police launched an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against officers during protests in New Delhi a day earlier.

Protests began on Friday demanding the Election Commission of India (ECI) chief Gyanesh Kumar step down, alleging wrongdoing during a large-scale voter-roll revision that has removed millions of names from the lists.

The ECI has rejected allegations of wrongdoing. Kumar himself has not commented.

Thousands marched in Mumbai on Sunday, waving Indian flags, demanding Kumar step down.

Protesters have included supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) — which began in May as a satirical online movement, and succeeded in its campaign to oust the then education minister.

"Mumbai is out on the streets again for free and fair elections!" CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke said in a social media post on Sunday.

"Solidarity with all the protestors," he added. "All Indians need to come together. It's now or never!"

In New Delhi, a few dozen activists, including CJP supporters, gathered outside a police station on Sunday to demand action over the allegations against officers during protests in the capital on Saturday.

The harassment allegations were made after police detained scores of protesters around the government-designated protest site of Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

"Allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers," Delhi police said in a statement, promising "a fair and impartial enquiry".

In a video posted on social media, a complainant said that a police officer pushed and touched her "inappropriately".

CJP activist Saurav Das, in a post on social media, said that "a delegation with the victim is inside the police station".

Dipke said that the accused officer "must be arrested immediately".

Opposition politicians have accused the ECI of acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

They have said they will march to the Election Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday, and hold "Save Democracy" rallies countrywide afterwards.

The CJP has called for a "massive mobilisation of young Indians" in New Delhi on October 10.

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