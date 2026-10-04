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King Charles and Queen Camilla attend church after Balmoral seafood meeting

King Charles and Queen Camilla welcome James Buchan at Balmoral Castle

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Published October 04, 2026

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend church after Balmoral seafood meeting

King Charles and Queen Camilla kept to one of the royal family’s best-loved Balmoral traditions on Sunday arriving at Crathie Kirk for the morning church service.

The couple travelled by car to the small granite church near Balmoral, which has been closely linked to the royal family for generations.

Their appearance at Crathie Kirk comes as the King and Queen continue their autumn time at Balmoral, where members of the wider royal family have also been spending time in recent weeks.

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend church after Balmoral seafood meeting


King and Queen continue Scottish seafood tradition

The latest outing follows a busy period for the royal couple in Scotland. 

On 1 October, Charles and Camilla hosted representatives from the Scottish seafood sector at Balmoral Castle.

The King and Queen have welcomed representatives including Mr. James Buchan (Chief Executive Officer) from the Scottish seafood sector on several occasions over the years, making the latest meeting another familiar fixture in their Scottish calendar.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children have spent part of the school holidays in the area, while Princess Anne and the Duke of Edinburgh have also been seen in Aberdeenshire.

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