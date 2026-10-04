Princess Sofia unveils dramatic dark hair transformation for royal outing

Princess Sofia has switched up her signature look for autumn, debuting noticeably darker hair as she joined Prince Carl Philip for the opening of the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old royal arrived with her blonde summer highlights seemingly behind her, opting instead for a rich dark chocolate shade that gave her look a warmer, deeper finish for the new season.

Sofia has experimented with her hair colour over the years, regularly moving between lighter balayage and ombré styles.

Her latest transformation marks one of her most dramatic changes yet, with the darker tones framing her face beautifully.

Sofia and Carl Philip were among several members of the Swedish royal family attending the parliamentary opening, including King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, as well as Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill.

The day's proceedings began with a traditional religious service at Stockholm Cathedral, before the royal party continued to the Riksdag for the formal opening of Parliament.