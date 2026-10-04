 
Geo News

Princess Sofia unveils dramatic dark hair transformation for royal outing

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip unite with Sweden’s royal family

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 04, 2026

Princess Sofia unveils dramatic dark hair transformation for royal outing

Princess Sofia has switched up her signature look for autumn, debuting noticeably darker hair as she joined Prince Carl Philip for the opening of the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old royal arrived with her blonde summer highlights seemingly behind her, opting instead for a rich dark chocolate shade that gave her look a warmer, deeper finish for the new season.

Sofia has experimented with her hair colour over the years, regularly moving between lighter balayage and ombré styles. 

Her latest transformation marks one of her most dramatic changes yet, with the darker tones framing her face beautifully.

Sofia and Carl Philip were among several members of the Swedish royal family attending the parliamentary opening, including King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, as well as Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill.

The day's proceedings began with a traditional religious service at Stockholm Cathedral, before the royal party continued to the Riksdag for the formal opening of Parliament.

Make us preferred on Google
Prince William, Princess Kate 'respond' to Harry, Meghan reunion invite
Prince William, Princess Kate 'respond' to Harry, Meghan reunion invite
King Charles says 'yes' to first meeting with Harry, Meghan since UK return
King Charles says 'yes' to first meeting with Harry, Meghan since UK return
King Charles makes delightful gesture for grandchildren: ‘That was special'
King Charles makes delightful gesture for grandchildren: ‘That was special'
King Charles reveals personal connection to youth groups in heartfelt celebration
King Charles reveals personal connection to youth groups in heartfelt celebration
Charles Spencer shuts down critics over Diana book with heartfelt moment
Charles Spencer shuts down critics over Diana book with heartfelt moment
Meghan Markle receives emotional message as old nightmare returns
Meghan Markle receives emotional message as old nightmare returns
Prince Harry's Christmas surprise: What's really cooking?
Prince Harry's Christmas surprise: What's really cooking?
Princess Eugenie sends message to William, Kate after Meghan's urgent call
Princess Eugenie sends message to William, Kate after Meghan's urgent call