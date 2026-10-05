Meghan Markle teases festive surprise after latest launch sells out

Meghan Markle has given fans another glimpse into her world at home, sharing a cosy new kitchen moment while hinting that something special is on the way for the festive season.

“The season of giving is almost here, and we have a few surprises in store...” the Duchess of Sussex wrote alongside the image.

In the photograph, Meghan is pictured in her kitchen, dressed casually in black with her long brunette hair tied back in a ponytail.

Her kitchen is filled with warm wooden details, open shelving and neatly arranged crockery, while chopping boards, fresh citrus fruit and other kitchen staples can be seen around her.

A freshly baked tart or cake is also visible beside the cooker, Meghan was in the middle of preparing something rather than simply posing for the photograph.



The post comes shortly after Meghan Markle’s latest festive launch, with her newly unveiled advent calendar selling out following its release.