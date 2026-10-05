Major blaze at Karachi garment factory contained after four-hour firefighting

A file image shows thick smoke and flames rising from a factory during a fire in Karachi's Landhi area. — YouTube/Geo News/Screengrab

Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan says no casualties were reported.

Blaze spread to second floor, where plastic materials were stored.

Plastic granules used to make shopping bags intensified the fire.



KARACHI: Dozens of firefighters brought a major blaze at a garment factory in Karachi's SITE area under control after a four-hour-long operation on Monday, with no casualties reported, officials said.

Chief Fire Officer Muhammad Humayun Khan said the fire had been brought under control and that cooling operations were underway.

The fire broke out at the factory near Habib Bank Chowrangi in SITE Town at around 11:20pm, Humayun said.

He said the blaze had spread to the factory's second floor, where large quantities of plastic granules, plastic rolls, rubber, fibre and other materials were stored, causing the fire to intensify.

"The fire intensified because of the presence of plastic granules," Humayun said, adding that the factory also produced garments, mattresses and plastic granules used to make Chinese-style shopping bags.

Firefighters initially faced difficulties in tackling the blaze at the approximately 2,500-square-yard facility because of the combustible materials inside.

As the operation continued, 12 fire tenders, a snorkel, three water bowsers and six water tankers were deployed at the site. Foam was also used to help contain the fire.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) said water was being supplied to the fire brigade without interruption, with 150,000 gallons provided so far.

The KW&SC said supplies were being maintained from five government hydrants.

The Crush Plant One and Two hydrants had supplied a combined 100,000 gallons, while 30,000 gallons had been provided from the Sakhi Hassan hydrant.

Water was also being supplied from the Safoora and NIPA hydrants to support the firefighting operation.

Personnel from the Pakistan Rangers, a paramilitary force, and police were also assisting with the rescue operation and maintaining security at the site.

Humayun said some people were inside the factory when the fire broke out but evacuated immediately. No one remained inside during the firefighting operation.

He said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined and would become clear after the cooling process was completed.

After around four hours of firefighting, officials said the blaze had been brought under control and cooling operations were continuing to prevent any remaining hotspots from reigniting.

Karachi has witnessed repeated major fires at factories and other commercial buildings, particularly in industrial areas, raising concerns over fire safety and emergency preparedness.

Geo News reported that more than 2,400 fire incidents were recorded across the city in 2025, while Karachi had only 28 fire stations serving its population.

Landhi's Export Processing Zone has also witnessed several major factory fires in recent years.

In February, a fire at a plastic factory spread to a nearby warehouse and another factory, prompting an 11-hour firefighting operation involving more than 20 fire tenders and three snorkels.

Officials said plastic and other combustible materials fuelled the blaze.

A separate fire in the Landhi EPZ in June 2025 spread to three other factories, with rescue officials citing dense smoke and a shortage of water as challenges during the operation. More than 20 fire tenders were deployed, and five firefighters were injured.