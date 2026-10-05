Rihanna reacts after EJ Johnson complains about Paris Fashion Week

Rihanna appears to have fired back at EJ Johnson with a single word after the media personality complained that her late arrival delayed a Paris Fashion Week show.

Johnson, 34, the child of NBA legend Magic Johnson, posted a recap of the Dior Spring/Summer 2027 presentation, held Tuesday, September 29, in which he described the show as "beautiful" but said it started late because of the singer.

"It did start an hour late because Rihanna was late, and you know, like, we didn't care to wait for her," he said.

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The exchange escalated on Friday, October 2, when The Hollywood Fix shared a clip on Instagram showing Johnson outside his Paris hotel after posing for photographers.

In the video, he appears to struggle to get inside the building, with a woman seemingly blocking the door until paparazzi can be heard telling staff to let him in.

Rihanna, 38, left a one-word comment on the post: "damn." The reply drew nearly 22,000 likes.

Neither Rihanna nor Johnson has said anything further publicly, and representatives for both did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Rihanna attended the Dior show in a black dress with a coverup, closed-toe heels, dark sunglasses and an updo, joining a front row that also included Jennifer Lawrence, Rosalía, Mia Goth and Anya Taylor-Joy.

She was later reported to have joined partner A$AP Rocky at his Paris concert, accompanied by two of their children.

The back-and-forth isn't the first time Johnson has aimed commentary at the singer.

In May, he called the 2026 Met Gala a "graveyard" with "awful" outfits and said big names, including Rihanna, "fell short" with their looks. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attended that gala, while Johnson did not.

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